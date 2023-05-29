The 23rd edition of IIFA saw the reunion of 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' co-stars R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. Many even demanded the actors to come up with a sequel to their evergreen film

Dia Mirza and R Madhavan poses together at IIFA 2023. Pic/instagram

Listen to this article Dia Mirza poses with R Madhavan at IIFA 2023, fans demand 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 2' x 00:00

The 23rd edition of IIFA saw the reunion of 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' co-stars R Madhavan and Dia Mirza. A few days ago, Dia shared an adorable picture with Madhavan on Instagram that was clicked on the sidelines of IIFA 2023. In the image, the duo is seen twinning in black. Dia opted for a black and white gown, while Madhavan looked dapper in a black bandhgala suit.

IIFA 2023 was special for Madhavan as he was conferred with the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. Congratulating Madhavan for the win, Dia wrote, "Has it really been 22 years @actormaddy..congratulations on your award! Keep shining."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dia and Madhavan's picture went viral and elicited reactions from fans. Many even demanded the actors to come up with a sequel to their evergreen film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'.

"Please please make 'RHTDM 2'," a social media user commented. "Woww... it made me nostalgic. We want RHTDM 2," another one wrote. In 2020, Madhavan refuted the rumours of the sequel to 'RHTDM'. The '3 Idiots' actor took to Twitter to state that he does not have any idea about the sequel to classic love saga released years ago.

"#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumours about the sequel .. and hoping it's true-cause I have no idea about this," he tweeted. He further went on to joke that both he and her co-actor Dia Mirza are much older now as compared to when the original film was released in 2001 and he wished that the script of the film be "age-appropriate" for them in case of a sequel.

"Just praying that someone somewhere has an age-appropriate script for Dia and I -varna ab madhav shastri banna to hathi ko chaddi pehnane ke barabar hai," his tweet further read. 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' was directed by Gautham Menon. With the film, Dia made her Bollywood debut. The movie was a remake of the Tamil film, 'Minnale'. Saif Ali Khan played a special appearance in the film.

Also Read: IIFA 2023: This is how Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal kick-started the awards

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever