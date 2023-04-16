R Madhavan is 'elated and very grateful' as son Vedaant bags 5 gold medals at the 2023 Malaysian Open

Maddy is a proud father as his athlete son Vedaant has won five gold medals at a swimming competition in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur

Bollywood actor R Madhavan would surely be on cloud nine as his athlete son, Vedaant Madhavan has won not one, two or three, but five gold medals at the 2023 Malaysian Open!

On Sunday, proud father Madhavan took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and millions of his followers. Alongside the string of lovely photos of his champ, Madhavan wrote, "With Gods grace and all your good wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50m, 100m, 200m, 400m and 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the 'Malaysian invitational age group championships, 2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. Thank you #Pradeep sir @media.iccsai @ansadxb".

Beaming with pride, joy and happiness, Madhavan also thanked Vedaant's coach and the sports association of India in the caption with folded hands and several red heart emojis.

Soon after Maddy shared the post about his champ winning five gold medals for the country on the social media platform, his friends from the film industry, his followers and fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

"This is beautiful. Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita and you and the team!!", wrote the 'Soorarai Pottru' star, Suriya as he wished Madhavan and his son for achieving the amazing feat.

"Proud father", wrote actor Mishti Chakravarthy with a clapping emoji.

"Heartiest congratulations bhai ji", reacted 'Mary Kom' actor Darshan Rawal with clapping and red heart emojis.

"Not just you but super proud moment for us all congratssss", wrote south actor Lakshmi Manchu.

"Congratulations", wrote TV star, Tanaaz Irani.

"Actor ka beta actor banega ... un logo ke liye yeh jawab tha @actormaddy congrats sir", wrote Tanaaz's actor-husband, Bhakhtyar Irani.

"Pride of India", commented one of Maddy's fans with clapping hands and fire emojis.

This is not the first time Madhavan's son, Vedaant has won big at any tournament; he has been on a winning streak for the last few years and has won many medals and prestigious tournaments.

In the month of February this year, the proud Indian swimmer represented Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament and bagged five gold medals and two silver medals at the tournament.

Back in July last year, junior Madhavan broke the national junior swimming record at the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships and won the 1500-metre freestyle swimming competition.

