Raashii Khanna on Yodha's box office performance: The challenge has been to bring the audience to theatres

Updated on: 02 April,2024 07:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

After Yodha's release, Raashii Khanna opens up about how she feels dealing with the response the movie received

Raashii Khanna

The movie 'Yodha,' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, generated a lot of excitement before its release. It hit theaters on March 15 but has been getting mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Despite its lacklustre performance at the box office, Raashii has been expressing her affection for her character in the film. In a recent interview, the actress discussed the film's box office results and her role in it.


Raashii Khanna on Yodha's box office performance


During an interview with India Today, Raashii Khanna addressed the reviews that her film Yodha received. She confessed, "Maybe there's somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There'll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face."


She also mentioned that getting people to the theatres is a challenge in general, and she doesn't believe 'Yodha' is a bad movie. Raashii believes that every film has its fate, and actors simply learn from the experience and move forward to the next project.

Sidharth Malhotra on working in the movie 'Yodha'

Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

