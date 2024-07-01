Raashii Khanna reveals Talakhon Mein Ek is 'one of the toughest films' she has done

Actress Raashii Khanna shares she’s given her ‘heart and soul’ to ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, calls it one of her toughest films

Raashii Khanna is gearing up to feature in Talakhon Mein Ek, alongside Vikrant Massey

After wreaking havoc with the recently released ‘Aranmanai 4’, Raashii Khanna is gearing up to feature in ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, alongside Vikrant Massey. Khanna, who has never shied away from experimenting with roles and films, opened up about ‘Talakhon Me Ek’ and said, “It is one of the toughest films I have done.” Raashii further shared that she has given her “heart and soul” to the film. The young Pan India actress also assured that the audience will get to see her in a “different” role.

Currently, the versatile powerhouse is basking in the success of her horror-comedy ‘Aranmanai 4’. The film not only ended the dry spell at the Tamil box office but also established Raashii as the golden girl of the industry, who scored her third consecutive hit with the Sundar C directorial.

Beyond ‘Talakhon Mein Ek’, Raashii will be seen sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey yet again in their upcoming collaboration ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which is slated for a theatrical release on August 2. Beyond a lineup of these interesting projects, the actress also has a Telugu film ‘Telusu Kada’ in the pipeline.

The actress was recently in the news for buying a new, luxurious home in Hyderabad. Photos of Raashii performing a special pooja in her new house went viral on social media. The pictures show Raashii Khanna performing the grih pravesh pooja, a traditional ceremony done when moving into a new home. She wore a beautiful red suit for the occasion and looked very happy.

This new house in Hyderabad is the third property that Raashii has bought in the city. She bought her first and second properties in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Raashii recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her acting debut in Tollywood with 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' and said it was her first brush with fandom. Raashii fondly recalled her debut film, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', describing it as her "comfort film."

"Completing ten years in the industry feels surreal. I didn't know the language or the culture, but you embraced me like your own and kept giving me chances to prove my talent," she said. Released in 2014, 'Oohalu Gusagusalade' is a romantic comedy directed by Srinivas Avasarala and also stars Naga Shaurya.