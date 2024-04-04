Breaking News
'Yodha' actress Raashii Khanna buys a new house in Hyderabad, check out photos from the housewarming ceremony

Updated on: 04 April,2024 01:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Raashii Khanna can be seen wearing a red ethnic outfit and participating in the puja during her housewarming ceremony.

Raashii Khanna

Actress Raashii Khanna, who was recently featured in the film ‘Yodha’ has purchased a new house in Hyderabad. The pan-Indian star travelled down south with her family and friends for the housewarming ceremony. Check out the pictures below. 


Raashii can be seen wearing a red ethnic outfit and participating in the puja. She is accompanied by her mother and some of her closest relatives. 



In 'Yodha' Raashii Khanna essayed the role of Priyamvada Katyal. Also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. On fulfilling the dream of being a Dharma heroine, Raashii said in an Instagram Live, "I have always had that dream of being a part of a Dharma film, and wear a chiffon saree, and be in a place where there's snow all around. With 'Yodha', I am wearing a saree but I didn't get a song like that. I'm halfway there."

Directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii will be seen in the second season of the thriller series 'Farzi' opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. 

She will also be sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in ‘The Sabarmati Report’. The film revolves around the unknown facts about one of the darkest and most distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire. Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film is all set to hit theatres on May 3. 

Besides that, Raashii also has the Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’. Also starring Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film has been billed as a horror-comedy and will be released in theatres on April 11. Raashii will also be seen in the Telugu film ’Telusu Kada’.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Raashii Khanna vikrant massey shahid kapoor sidharth malhotra Entertainment News
