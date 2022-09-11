Raashii Khanna to shoot for 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra in Manali

Running around the clock, Raashii Khanna is now headed to Manali, resuming the shooting of Dharma Productions- 'Yodha' along with Sidharth Malhotra
Raashii Khanna. Pic- Instagram
Taking no break from her hectic schedule, the multi-lingual star Raashii Khanna continues the hustle, hopping from one project to another. Running around the clock, Raashii Khanna is now headed to Manali, resuming the shooting of Dharma Productions- 'Yodha' along with Sidharth Malhotra.
Taking it to her social media, Raashii Khanna posted a video of her flight landing in Manali. Giving a hint of resuming her shoot on 'Yodha', the actress captioned the video, “Touchdown #manali #yodha.”
From breaking the moulds of stereotypical characters to experimenting with each role and acing it, Raashii Khanna has paved a path of her own and has proved her mettle as an actor.
The actress made her Bollywood debut with 'Rudra' alongside Ajay Devgn. The talented actress has garnered immense love and appreciation for her outstanding performances in the series from not just the audience but also the critics as well.
Taking the right steps and creating chatter around her work, Raashii Khanna is in full swing. Raashii is all set for her two big-ticket Bollywood projects - Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raj and Dk's Farzi with Shahid Kapoor. With multiple releases in the South industry, Raashii Khanna is currently in a jam-packed schedule with no breathers.
