Radhika Apte: Don’t fully love the scripts of films I do

Radhika, whose Mrs Undercover dropped online over the weekend, says she turns down projects frequently due to scarcity of powerful stories

Radhika Apte

Eighteen years and several powerful films later, Radhika Apte would love to choose the cream of the crop. But good scripts, she rues, are hard to come by. “I say no [to scripts] all the time. In the last three years, I have said no so much that it’s scaring me. I don’t wholeheartedly love the scripts of even the films I do. I am being very honest,” begins the actor, who had a release over the weekend in Mrs Undercover. She notes that writers have better ideas than scripts to offer. “People don’t spend time writing. One reason is that writers are paid badly. Now, it’s getting much better, but [we have a long way to go]. People have incredible ideas, but scripts require work and they aren’t ready to put in that much work.”