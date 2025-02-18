Radhika Apte’s film Sister Midnight which was selected for the Director's Fortnight at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for Outstanding Debut at this year’s BAFTAs 2025

Radhika Apte Pic/Instagram

Bollywood’s versatile actor Radhika Apte attended the BAFTAs 2025 which was her first professional outing after giving birth. Radhika’s film Sister Midnight which was selected for the Director's Fortnight at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for Outstanding Debut at this year’s BAFTAs. After sharing her red carpet look on Instagram, Radhika revealed how she was pumping breastmilk in the washroom during the awards ceremony.

Radhika Apte says being a new mum is hard

Sharing a picture of expressing milk with the pump in one hand and holding a champagne glass in the other, Radhika Apte wrote, “And now my BAFTAs reality. I have to thank Natasha @tashtash07 for making it possible for me to attend the BAFTAs. She scheduled the itinerary around my breast-pumping timings. She not only accompanied me to the washroom to express milk but more importantly brought me champagne in the loo. It’s hard as is to be a new mum and work, this level of care and sensitivity is rare in our film industry and much appreciated.”

Her previous post read, “First big outing after birth.. 2 months postpartum.. 2 hours of sleep.. I couldn’t have done it without the fabulous people in the team. THANK YOU.”

Sister Midnight, directed by Karan Kandhari, is about a wife who navigates the challenges of married life in a slum. Having suffered oppression, she aims to seek revenge. The film did not manage to win and was defeated by the movie Kneecap.

Radhika welcomes her first child with Benedict Taylor

News of Radhika's pregnancy emerged when she appeared on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival in October, showcasing her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film. She welcomed her child in December with her husband Benedict Taylor. Radhika and Benedict, who married in 2012, maintain a relatively private life despite their successful careers in the entertainment industry. The couple, who divide their time between London and Mumbai, first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London on a sabbatical focused on contemporary dance. They lived together before marrying in a small ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika will next be seen in the period thriller Akka with Keerthy Suresh. The series is set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, where a matriarchal society dominates. The story revolves around gangster queens whose reign is challenged when an outsider threatens their rule, leading to a violent battle for survival.