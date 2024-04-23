Radhika Madan reveals her birthday plans and it has an Aamir Khan and Salman Khan connection 

Radhika Madan has plans on hosting an Andaz Apna Apna themed birthday on May 1 for herself which will be attended by her close friends

Birthdays are always a cherished time, and for actress Radhika Madan, who will be celebrating her special day on May 1, this year promises to be even more memorable. Recently, at an event where she unveiled Dish TV Smart+ services, Radhika revealed her birthday plans, which surprisingly have a connection to Bollywood stalwarts Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. This intriguing revelation has sparked curiosity among fans, eager to know how she intends to incorporate elements inspired by these iconic actors into her celebration.

She shared, "Today, we decided I'm going to have an 'Andaz Apna Apna' themed party in Delhi. So, I think we're going to play that movie in the background and celebrate the birthday. It's one of my favourite films. So, you're going to be seeing pictures of me in a Crime Master Gogo costume very soon."

At the Dish TV event, the actress also opened up about roles that attract her, and said, “I think roles which scare the hell out of me. It should make me feel that I can't do it. It needs to give me sleepless nights and I just want to offer a different character to the audience every time I come on screen with different stories, not the same character wearing different clothes. I wouldn't want to do that. Because I don't enjoy watching that as an audience and I hope I am able to offer that versatility to people just like Dish TV.”

In her recent endeavours, the actress graced the screens in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' and 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video'. Upcoming projects such as 'Sanaa' and 'Sarfira' are also on the horizon, with specific details still under wraps.

Sudhanshu Saria’s directorial venture 'Sanaa' tells the story of a financial advisor Sanaa, who discovers she is pregnant. Even as she is determined to terminate the pregnancy, she begins to reevaluate her life. Madan remembers that the script came to her, thanks to her Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019) director Vasan Bala. “Vasan sir called and said, ‘Read this script.’ I had never spoken to Sudhanshu or watched his films. I read the script late into the night, and at two in the morning, I texted my team that I am doing the film. I am a driven and fiery artiste. Very few projects [give us a chance] to showcase all that we have inside us. Sanaa was that project.”