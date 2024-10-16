While Orry posted a video from Radhika's pre-wedding where Katy Perry was sweetly flirting with her, Ananya dropped a gorgeous image of the two posing together

Radhika Merchant receives sweet birthday wish from Ananya & Orry

The new member of the Ambani family, Radhika Merchant, is celebrating her birthday today, and the diva has received the sweetest birthday wishes from her friends, Orry and Ananya Panday. While Orry posted a video from Radhika's pre-wedding where Katy Perry was sweetly flirting with her, Ananya dropped a gorgeous image of the two posing together.

Orry & Ananya's wish for Radhika

Orry shared a throwback video from Radhika's pre-wedding festivities featuring Katy Perry talking to Radhika and commenting on her beautiful ring. Perry was also seen singing for the then bride-to-be, Radhika. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday shared a picture with Radhika in which the gorgeous ladies posed for the camera. While sharing the picture, Panday wrote, "Happy Birthday beautiful girl (red heart) Love you Radhuuu."

Ananya Panday, who attended almost all the functions of Radhika and Anant Ambani's wedding, had previously given inside details about the grand festivities. To set the record straight, Ananya clarified that no actor was paid to dance or attend the Ambani functions. In an interview with Mashable India, Ananya said, “They are my friends. I don’t understand why people think like this. Obviously, I’ll dance wholeheartedly at my friends’ wedding. I love celebrating love.”

Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand event with global stars in attendance. The wedding celebrations started with three days of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, and the inside details of the celebration were captured in a documentary. In the teaser clip of the documentary, many sweet moments were captured for life.

About Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's wedding documentary

The wedding documentary is streaming on Jio Cinema with the title 'Valley of Gods'. The movie captures the inside details of Anant and Radhika’s first pre-wedding function in Jamnagar, which spanned three days. Another pre-wedding event, an international cruise, was also held a couple of months later.