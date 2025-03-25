Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal was seen distributing foodgrains in Dharavi and interacted with the people in the area during the holy month of ramadan

Raghav Juyal

Listen to this article Raghav Juyal brings festive cheer as he distributes foodgrains in Dharavi during Ramadan x 00:00

In the spirit of compassion and solidarity during the sacred month of Ramazan, actor Raghav Juyal in association with the Bhamla Foundation stepped out to distribute food grains to those in need at Dharavi, Mumbai. The actor, known for his dedication to social causes, made a thoughtful gesture to support the underprivileged during this holy period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raghav Juyal expresses joy upon meeting people in Dharavi

Addressing the gathering, Raghav Juyal shared his heartfelt wishes, saying, “First and foremost, Ramadan Mubarak to everyone. This is a very sacred month, and I understand how challenging it can be, especially with the heat. I don’t want to take up much of your time, but I assure you that once the fasting period is over, I will return. I would love to sit with you all, share a meal together, and enjoy something prepared with love. I’m a big foodie, and I can’t wait to experience that joy with you. I am truly grateful to the organizers for inviting me and giving me the opportunity to be here. I’ve always wanted to visit, and I’m so happy to finally meet you all in person.”

Raghav Juyal's work front

Raghav proved his mettle as an actor with a terrific performance in Kill that was released last year. The actor recently said that he likes to keep his critics close as he feels that criticism helps a person make their work better. He said his life has been shaped by critics.

Raghav has been widely recognised as the 'King of Slow Motion' owing to his dancing skills. The actor started his career as a dancer on a reality dancing show when he first gained national attention as a contestant on the dancing reality show 'Dance India Dance 3'. His distinctive slow-motion dance moves captivated audiences. He eventually made a move into the profession of acting, and has carved a unique niche in the Indian entertainment industry. His transition to films took a defining turn with 'Kill', in which he played the menacing antagonist, Fani. His compelling performance earned him critical acclaim and led to his nomination for 'Best Supporting Actor' at the Critics' Choice Awards India 2025. Reflecting on the impact of critical recognition on his career, Juyal shared, "My life has been made by the critics, my career shift happened because of the recognition I received from them, especially with 'Kill'. It truly works for an actor when critics praise you because it also leads to more opportunities".