Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From friendly to fiendish

From friendly to fiendish

Updated on: 19 December,2023 05:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Raghav excited to change his boy-next-door image with villainous act in his next, Kill

Raghav Juyal

Most of us know Raghav Juyal as the affable contestant on Dance India Dance 3, who then went on to host several dance reality shows and star in movies. Now, the actor is set to change his boy-next-door image with Kill. In Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial venture, he will be seen as the ruthless baddie, Feni, locking horns with Lakshya’s character. Besides undergoing reading and workshop sessions with Bhat to get in the skin of his character, he did extensive rehearsals with action choreographer Se-yeong Oh, picking up the basics of hand-to-hand combat, mixed martial arts and freestyle fighting.    


Juyal, who started his acting innings with Sonali Cable (2014), is certain that the audiences will be surprised by his image makeover. He shares, “Kill has given me a new identity as a villain. People see me as a sweet, nice guy, which I am in reality. But I’m elated that the makers have given me this opportunity to do something so different from what I have done before.” Kill is an all-out action fare produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.



