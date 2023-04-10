Raghav Juyal on double duty

Foraying into films with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, dancing sensation Raghav says Salman enabled him to juggle the shoot of Eid offering and Guneet’s next

Salman Khan and Raghav Juyal

Dance India Dance 3 find and television’s dancing sensation Raghav Juyal is ready for the big leap. The choreographer-anchor will make his big-screen debut as one of Salman Khan’s on-screen brothers in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). Shooting for the superstar-led action drama in late 2022 was exhilarating as well as hectic for Juyal, who juggled it with Guneet Monga’s yet-untitled production venture. He says, “It’s not every day that one is offered a movie with Salman bhai, or shares the poster with him. So, who would decline the opportunity?”

Since Khan was initially planning to release KKBKKJ last December, the unit had a long shooting spell from August to September. With Monga’s film on floors at the same time, Juyal worked eight-hour shifts on each movie for about four weeks then. He is thankful that Khan, who doubles up as KKBKKJ’s producer, ensured that there was no overlap in the timings of the two shoots. “Guneet was under some pressure as she had a studio backing her project. There was a time when several actors did double or even multiple shifts. So, it’s okay if I had to manage that too,” adds Juyal. KKBKKJ, also starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Bhumika Chawla, among others, is now slated for an Eid release.

