Salman Khan drops new poster as he reveals the time of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer release, check out!

The 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood, Salman Khan is currently the biggest and the hottest buzz in tinsel town, and we all know the reason why!

Gearing up for the release of his most-talked-about next, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Salman has been keeping his fans well-informed with all the latest updates about his film on social media.

After revealing the trailer release date of his next outing, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' along with a poster featuring himself and Pooja Hedga, the 'Sultan' star has now shared yet another major update about the 'KBKJ' trailer, which is, the time when the trailer will be officially released.

Taking to Instagram, On Sunday, the beloved Bhaijaan dropped a new poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' featuring the star himself. In the poster shared by Salman, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star looks dapper as ever in a chic black tuxedo with a black open bow tie.

Below the title of the film, the poster bears the time details about the official trailer release of the film, which reads, 'TRAILER OUT TOMORROW AT 6 PM'.

While sharing the new poster of the much-awaited Eid release, Salman Khan wrote, 'Kal apne bhai aur jaan ke saath #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ka trailer dekho.'

Earlier on Friday, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' star had posted a post-workout photo, flaunting his chiselled body and muscled-up legs as he reminded his fans about the release date of 'KBKJ'.

Before that, the actor had treated his fans with a shirtless picture where he gave a fine display of his flawless body and washboard abs.

Two days ago, Salman Khan along with the makers shared the first motion poster of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Recently, Salman made waves for dropping the peppy dance number, 'Yentamma', in which Bhaijaan can be seen shaking a leg with south Superstar Venkatesh and the 'RRR' star, Mega Power Star, one and only Ram Charan!

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release on the occasion of Eid, April 21.