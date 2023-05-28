Breaking News
Raghav Juyal ready to knockout in the ring

Updated on: 28 May,2023 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Raghav Juyal

As happy-go-lucky as he may seem, Raghav Juyal is all business when it comes to work. After having established himself as a dancer, choreographer, and funny man, he wants an image makeover. More so for the upcoming action thriller Yudhra, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Juyal underwent intense training for boxing to can the high-octane stunts in the Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer.


For the film, Juyal took up boxing to get into shape. The sport had been a part of Juyal’s fitness regime, but due to the pandemic, it was relegated to the sidelines. Now, thanks to Ravi Udyawar’s Yudhra, it is back as an important part of his exercise routine. “I had taken up boxing in the past but had to take a pause after that. However, when this film was offered to me, it gave me the perfect opportunity to resume my training,” says the actor, adding, “Yudhra is a marvellous action film, and this skill set added to the prep of my character.”


Also Read: Raghav Juyal shuts down dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill


Farhan Akhtar ritesh sidhwani excel entertainment bollywood news Entertainment News

