The preparation for 'Yudhra' demanded an arduous training regime that pushed Raghav Juyal to his limits

Raghav Juyal

Listen to this article Raghav Juyal takes on intense boxing training for Excel entertainment's action thriller 'Yudhra' with Siddhant Chaturvedi x 00:00

Known for his playful and adventurous personality on social media, Raghav Juyal is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming role in the action-packed thriller 'Yudhra' produced by Excel Entertainment. Teaming up with talented actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav's performance in this film marks his foray into the exhilarating genre of action cinema. Close sources reveal that the actor dedicated himself to rigorous boxing training to execute high-octane stunts in this much-anticipated Excel Entertainment production.

Back to real life nature and me for a while , pic.twitter.com/kwAkZGvTAD — Raghav Juyal (@TheRaghav_Juyal) May 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The preparation for 'Yudhra' demanded an arduous training regime that pushed Raghav to his limits. Undergoing an intensive program encompassing various disciplines, he embarked on an extensive journey to refine his boxing skills. Raghav's training included running, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), mitt work, sparring, strength and conditioning exercises, and boxing drills. To emulate the dedication of a professional boxer, Raghav focused on seamless and precise speed bag drills, engaged in 3-minute intervals of heavy bag workouts, performed 30-second punching "sprints" to enhance arm endurance, and followed a rigorous strength training regimen.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Raghav shared, "I had previously dabbled in boxing, but took a break afterward. However, when the opportunity to work on 'Yudhra' came my way, I immediately resumed my training. It proved immensely beneficial for the film. 'Yudhra' is an extraordinary action film, and this skill set perfectly complements the preparation for my character."

In addition to his role in 'Yudhra,' Raghav Juyal's upcoming venture includes the Sikhya Entertainment production 'Gyarah Gyarah,' in association with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. Set to be released on Zee5 soon, 'Gyarah Gyarah' is a thrilling film that promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.

As Raghav Juyal ventures into uncharted territories and showcases his versatility on the big screen, fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the release of both 'Yudhra' and 'Gyarah Gyarah.' With his dedication, training, and charismatic on-screen presence, Raghav is set to leave an indelible mark in the world of action cinema.