Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turned two on November 6. Her birthday party was attended by Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, who came with their kids

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha; Karan Johar with kids Roohi and Yash. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Raha's birthday party: Kareena with son Jeh, KJo with twins Yash and Roohi and others attend x 00:00

Birthday in the family

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Bhatt; Soni Razdan with sister Tina Razdan; Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir and Alia’s daughter Raha may be only two years old, but her birthday parties are nothing short of being star-studded. Is Kareena making promises of cake to take son Jeh to the birthday bash?

So proud

You know Pooja Bedi is proud of Alaya F when she looks at her daughter with that expression. It’s such a mom thing, no?

Life goes on

Despite threat to life and a demand of R50 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan moves around with basic security as he heads to a dubbing studio in the city

Just in

Glam doll: Katrina Kaif; Ghar Nahin Jaana: Jr NTR; Darna mana Hai: Kartik Aaryan

Priorities are clear

When travelling, the sipper is more important for Kiara Advani than her luggage. We spotted the actor, all covered up, heading for the ferry in Versova