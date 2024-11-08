Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact| Mumbai road safety: Killer speed breakers get fresh coat of paint!
Mumbai: How quack surgeon duped his victims
Mumbai: Armed with just sticks, hero boys of Kandivli fight off chain-snatcher
Mumbai: Plan to privatise city’s public pools sparks outrage
Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer says stolen phone used in threat to Bollywood actor
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rahas birthday party Kareena with son Jeh KJo with twins Yash and Roohi and others attend

Raha's birthday party: Kareena with son Jeh, KJo with twins Yash and Roohi and others attend

Updated on: 08 November,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turned two on November 6. Her birthday party was attended by Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, who came with their kids

Raha's birthday party: Kareena with son Jeh, KJo with twins Yash and Roohi and others attend

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Raha; Karan Johar with kids Roohi and Yash. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Raha's birthday party: Kareena with son Jeh, KJo with twins Yash and Roohi and others attend
x
00:00

Birthday in the family


Mahesh Bhatt; Soni Razdan with sister Tina Razdan; Ayan MukerjiMahesh Bhatt; Soni Razdan with sister Tina Razdan; Ayan Mukerji


Ranbir and Alia’s daughter Raha may be only two years old, but her birthday parties are nothing short of being star-studded. Is Kareena making promises of cake to take son Jeh to the birthday bash?


So proud

So proud

You know Pooja Bedi is proud of Alaya F when she looks at her daughter with that expression. It’s such a mom thing, no?

Life goes on

Life goes on

Despite threat to life and a demand of R50 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan moves around with basic security as he heads to a dubbing studio in the city

Just in

Glam doll: Katrina Kaif; Ghar Nahin Jaana: Jr NTR; Darna mana Hai: Kartik Aaryan

Glam doll: Katrina Kaif; Ghar Nahin Jaana: Jr NTR; Darna mana Hai: Kartik Aaryan

Priorities are clear

Priorities are clear

When travelling, the sipper is more important for Kiara Advani than her luggage. We spotted the actor, all covered up, heading for the ferry in Versova

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor Jehangir Ali Khan karan johar alia bhatt ranbir kapoor mahesh bhatt soni razdan ayan mukerji pooja bedi Alaya F Shah Rukh Khan katrina kaif Jr NTR kartik aaryan deepika padukone bollywood news Entertainment News Raha

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK