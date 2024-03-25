Raha curiously looks at Alia Bhatt as she plays Holi with a friend, see cute clip

Today, Raha celebrated Holi, and the visuals are just making us go "aww" for her

In Pic: Raha and Alia Bhatt (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the throes of parenthood since the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Raha Kapoor. While the couple had maintained strict privacy regarding their child, they gave the world a gift like no other on December 25 by revealing her face to the world. Since then, Raha has been grabbing all the attention.

Today, Raha celebrated Holi, and the visuals are just making us go "aww" for her. In a video going viral on the internet, we can see Raha looking at her mom Alia Bhat with curiosity as she plays Holi with a friend. In the clip, a friend of the couple is also seen talking to Raha while making sure that she doesn't put any color on the baby as she is quite small.

As soon as this video made it to the internet, fans started reacting to it. “Beautiful Raha,” wrote one fan. “Wonderful,” wrote another fan, while a third fan asked, “Woh Raha Hai Kya”. Earlier in the morning, visuals of Ranbir playing Holi and posing for pictures with his building friends made it to the internet.

Pooja Bhatt calls Raha the 'brightest' one in the family

Pooja Bhatt, an actor, is naturally beyond fond of her niece Raha Kapoor, who is the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview, Pooja spoke highly of her young niece, saying she seems to be the most intelligent child in the Bhatt family.

In an interview with Zoom, Pooja spoke about how the Bhatt family members like to advice each other and said that soon, the youngest Bhatt will also start speaking her mind. “I can assure you,” Pooja said, “I think she seems to be the brightest of us all. So, I am waiting for the time she will actually be able to vocalise her advice.”

Pooja mentioned that Raha currently communicates her thoughts through facial expressions. “Right now, it’s through look. So, I think that you should learn from the generation after and in our family we’ve assured at least one thing… Like the Apple phone, each model gets better. So, I think we’re doing that pretty well,” said Pooja.