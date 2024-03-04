Raha stole the limelight as she wore a blue and white striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers and clung to her dad Ranbir Kapoor.

Raha with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Yogen Shah

After an exhausting three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood celebs who thronged to Jamnagar, Gujarat for the extravagant affair, departed from the venue for Mumbai on Monday morning. Popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha were spotted at the airport.

The 'Animal' actor was seen carrying Raha while Alia held her hubby's arm.

Ranbir looked dapper in a dark shirt paired with matching dark pants. The 'Highway' actor on the other hand also kept it casual as she wore a printed pink shirt with matching pants.

However, Raha stole the limelight as she wore a blue and white striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers and clung to her dad.

Apart from them, celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and others also left Jamnagar today morning.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Raha was born to Alia and Ranbir on November 6, 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra'.Apart from that, she also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of 'Animal', which hit theatres on December 1. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. Ranbir will next be seen in the 'Animal' sequel.

He also has the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra 2'. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. 'Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev' will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas 'Part Three' will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

(With inputs from ANI)