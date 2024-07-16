Thrilled to have the company of daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor is seen at the construction site of the new Kapoor home in Mumbai.

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: Papa ki pari x 00:00

Papa ki pari

Thrilled to have the company of daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor is seen at the construction site of the new Kapoor home. Guess, he will seek his little one’s

inputs in designing the kid’s room

ADVERTISEMENT

Ab Bas

Dressed in an orange top and wide-legged jeans, Nushrratt Bharuccha seems tired of posing for shutterbugs

Just in

Powerpuff gal: Neha Bhasin; Gaa ke sunau?: Shruti Haasan

All in a day’s work

After posting lovey-dovey messages on social media for wife Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal accompanied Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri for the promotions of his upcoming comedy