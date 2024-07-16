Breaking News
Up and about: Papa ki pari

Updated on: 17 July,2024 06:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Thrilled to have the company of daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor is seen at the construction site of the new Kapoor home in Mumbai.

Pics/Yogen Shah

Thrilled to have the company of daughter Raha, Ranbir Kapoor is seen at the construction site of the new Kapoor home. Guess, he will seek his little one’s 
inputs in designing the kid’s room 


Dressed in an orange top and wide-legged jeans, Nushrratt Bharuccha seems tired of posing for shutterbugs

Powerpuff gal: Neha Bhasin; Gaa ke sunau?: Shruti Haasan

After posting lovey-dovey messages on social media for wife Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal accompanied Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri for the promotions of his upcoming comedy

