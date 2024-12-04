Breaking News
Raid 2: Ajay Devgn to return as IRS Amay Patnaik on this date

Updated on: 04 December,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' will see Ajay Devgn return as IRS Amay Patnaik. In the movie, Ajay will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor

Ajay Devgn. Pic/AFP

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced the release date for the highly anticipated sequel of his film 'Raid'.


Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, 'Raid 2' will hit the theatres on May 1, 2025.


Sharing the update, Ajay on Instagram wrote, "IRS Amay Patnaik's next mission begins from May 2025! Raid 2 is all set to release on 1st May 2025!"


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.

In the movie, Ajay will share screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor. His film 'De De Pyaar De 2' which was slated to release on 1st May, will now be released on a new date.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was inspired by a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of 'Singham Again', which is directed by Rohit Shetty.

In the film, he reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part, which was released in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise. 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

The film was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

