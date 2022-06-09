Breaking News
Raj Kundra returns to Twitter on wife Shilpa Shetty's birthday

Updated on: 09 June,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raj Kundra's earlier post on Twitter was on July 19 last year and he has apparently not rejoined his Instagram account

Raj Kundra returns to Twitter on wife Shilpa Shetty's birthday

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj Kundra, Pic.Twitter


Businessman Raj Kundra, on Wednesday, returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty on her 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raj wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi." He also shared a goofy picture with Shilpa.






