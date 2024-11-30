After Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer stated about the ‘Dhadkan’ star not being connected to the ED raids, Raj Kundra took to Instagram and asked the media to not drag his wife’s name into unrelated matters

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case. After Shilpa’s lawyer stated about the ‘Dhadkan’ star not being connected to any of it, Raj took to Instagram and asked the media to not drag his wife’s name into unrelated matters.

Raj slams media outlets for dragging Shilpa’s name amid ED raids

Raj Kundra wrote on his Instagram stories, “To whom it may concern... While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let's set the record straight. I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the past four years. As for the claims of 'associates', 'pornography', and 'money laundering', let's just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth. In the end, justice will prevail."

"A note to the media: It's unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife's name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries," he added.

Shilpa Shetty’s lawyer requests media to not use her pictures

Shilpa Shetty's lawyer, Prashant Patil, issued a statement, saying she has "nothing to do with any offence." Patil clarified, “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on her as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out.”

“I would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures, and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of her are shared on this matter,” he added.

The ED has raided Raj Kundra's residence in Santacruz. On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through Bitcoin, received a notice instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse. In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice.