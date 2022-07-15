Breaking News
Updated on: 15 July,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajat Kapoor on the challenges of directing and acting in Rk/Rkay

Rajat Kapoor: Playing double role was my most difficult experience

Rajat Kapoor


Actor-writer-director Rajat Kapoor, who plays dual roles in his soon-to-be-released directorial 'Rk/Rkay', calls his parts in the film the most challenging in all these years. The theme of the film revolves around the hunt for its missing hero played by Kapoor.

Kapoor, who plays the characters of Mahboob and RK in the film, shared, “The double role is difficult, no doubt about that. In many scenes in this film, I was acting opposite myself, which means that there was no other actor in the scene. Normally when you act with another actor, you get a response and then you respond to your co-actor and the scene builds from there.”


What compounded the challenges was the fact he was also calling the shots from the director’s chair. “In this case, no such luck. To make matters worse, I was also the director. I must say, in terms of being an actor — this was my most difficult experience.”

Written and directed by Kapoor, 'Rk/Rkay' also stars Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara. The film will release in theatres on July 22, where it will clash with the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer period film Shamshera.

