Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's granddaughter Naomika Saran is all set to step into Bollywood as an actor. The 18-year-old will soon star in a rom-com

Dimple Kapadia and Naomika Saran

Listen to this article Naomika Saran, Rajesh Khanna's granddaughter and Akshay Kumar's niece, to make Bollywood debut opposite a star kid? Read details x 00:00

Several star kids have been launched in the film industry in the past couple years. Now, late superstar Rajesh Khanna's granddaughter who is also Akshay Kumar's niece, will be making her Bollywood debut soon. Naomika Saran is the granddaughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She was recently seen with her grandmother at the screening of Akshay Kumar's film 'Sky Force' and grabbed eyeballs for her stunning looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naomika Saran's Bollywood debut film

According to multiple reports, Naomika will be making her debut in a romantic comedy which will be directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film will reportedly star Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and nephew to Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He had made his acting debut in 2023 with the Netflix film 'The Archies'.

Director Jagdeep Singh will be marking his first in Bollywood with the upcoming rom-com. Previously, he has delivered hits in the Punjabi film industry with blockbuster films such as 'Qismat', 'Qismat 2', 'Shadaa', and 'Jatt & Juliet 3', and has also contributed as a dialogue writer for Bollywood films like Saand Ki Aankh and Srikanth. His storytelling expertise, combined with Maddock Films’ knack for creating contemporary romances, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the genre.

Born to actor Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran, Naomika has long harboured dreams of becoming an actor. With this she will be stepping into the footsteps of her veteran and celebrated actor grandparents Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Naomika is 18-years-old presently and has a public Instagram account with over 120k followers.

Akshay Kumar's other niece to also make debut with Agastya Nanda

Recently, the Sky Force actor announced the debut of his niece Simar Bhatia. The actor shared the news while showering love on her on social media. She will be making her debut this year with director Sriram Raghavan's ''Ikkis' and the proud uncle shared his excitement about the same. The upcoming film also stars Agastya Nanda in the lead which marks his theatrical debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The Sriram Raghavan directorial will see Simar Bhatia sharing the screen with Agastya Nanda and the legendary actor Dharmendra. 'Ikkis' is touted to be a war drama that shares the inspiring tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.