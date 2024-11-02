Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajkumar Hirani to launch his son Vir with a slice of life drama

Rajkumar Hirani to launch his son Vir with a slice-of-life drama

Updated on: 02 November,2024 06:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Unwilling to take chances when it comes to his son’s acting debut, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to pen “the type of slice-of-life narratives he excels at telling” for Vir’s OTT feature

Rajkumar Hirani to launch his son Vir with a slice-of-life drama

Rajkumar Hirani and Vir

Listen to this article
Rajkumar Hirani to launch his son Vir with a slice-of-life drama
x
00:00

A year after his last feature film, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, hit the big screen, Rajkumar Hirani is set to commence filming his next untitled venture in November. The slice-of-life offering that is expected to première on a leading OTT platform is special for Hirani, given that it will serve as the launchpad for his son, Vir.


A production insider reveals, “This film is along the lines of the heart-warming and socially aware stories that Hirani excels at narrating. It has Hirani’s signature touch, and will be a humorous offering that shares a message that people can relate to. Vir’s character will resonate with the youth, and Rajkumar felt that there couldn’t be a better canvas than this one for his son to make his debut with.”


The father-son duo, we are told, has spent considerable time on the script and pre-production work. “While Rajkumar is ensuring that everything is perfectly executed, Vir has been involved in each step as well. They want the journey to be meaningful for each of them. Vir graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and has enjoyed a career in theatre. In his stage debut, Letters from Suresh, which was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, he pulled off a challenging 35-minute monologue,” says the source.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajkumar hirani Shah Rukh Khan Dunki bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK