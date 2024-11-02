Rajkumar Hirani to launch his son Vir with a slice-of-life drama

Unwilling to take chances when it comes to his son’s acting debut, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to pen “the type of slice-of-life narratives he excels at telling” for Vir’s OTT feature

Rajkumar Hirani and Vir

A year after his last feature film, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, hit the big screen, Rajkumar Hirani is set to commence filming his next untitled venture in November. The slice-of-life offering that is expected to première on a leading OTT platform is special for Hirani, given that it will serve as the launchpad for his son, Vir.

A production insider reveals, “This film is along the lines of the heart-warming and socially aware stories that Hirani excels at narrating. It has Hirani’s signature touch, and will be a humorous offering that shares a message that people can relate to. Vir’s character will resonate with the youth, and Rajkumar felt that there couldn’t be a better canvas than this one for his son to make his debut with.”

The father-son duo, we are told, has spent considerable time on the script and pre-production work. “While Rajkumar is ensuring that everything is perfectly executed, Vir has been involved in each step as well. They want the journey to be meaningful for each of them. Vir graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and has enjoyed a career in theatre. In his stage debut, Letters from Suresh, which was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, he pulled off a challenging 35-minute monologue,” says the source.