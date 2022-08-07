Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajkumar Rao treats fans with a glimpse of his vacation to Paris with Patralekhaa

Rajkumar Rao treats fans with a glimpse of his vacation to Paris with Patralekhaa

Updated on: 07 August,2022 08:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Rajkumar and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They dated each other for over a decade and tied the knot on November 15 last year

Rajkumar Rao treats fans with a glimpse of his vacation to Paris with Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa/picture courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram account


Actor Rajkumar Rao treated his fans to a glimpse of his vacation to Paris with his wife Patralekhaa. The 'Newton' actor took his Instagram space and dropped a video where they can be seen having a good time in Paris. Recently, Rajkumar shared a selfie in front of one of the seven wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower in Paris with Patralekhaa.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)


Also Read: Rajkummar Rao takes break from his holiday with wife Patralekhaa for this reason

Rajkumar and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They dated each other for over a decade and tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar will next be seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkumar and Janhvi will be collaborating after 'Roohi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa will star next in 'Phule' alongside Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. She will also feature in a web series, 'Gulkanda Tales' alongside Kunal Kemmu.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao holidays with wife Patralekhaa in Rome

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Rajkummar Rao patralekha bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK