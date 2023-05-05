Rajkummar Rao reunites with his 'The White Tiger' co-star Priyanka Chopra at 'Love Again' premiere

Priyanka and Rajkummar had shared screen in the critically-acclaimed film 'The White Tiger' in 2021. The two met at the premiere of Priyanka's latest film 'Love Again'

Actor Rajkummar Rao has reunited with his 'The White Tiger' co-star Priyanka Chopra at the premiere of 'Love Again' in New York. Rajkummar took to Instagram Story and shared a selfie with Priyanka. The 'Desi Girl' can be seen wearing a pink outfit with straightened hair while Rajkummar wore a denim jacket with a red T-shirt and rounded specs.

He wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra on Love Again. Really enjoyed this sweet, fun romantic comedy with some fine performances and you were fab as always my friend. Thank you for having me for your New York screening of Love Again."

Priyanka reacted to the post and shared his Instagram Story, and replied, "Much love always!" with pink heart emojis.

Priyanka And Sam Heughan-starrer 'Love Again' had a premiere in New York on Wednesday, where the "Desi girl" and her hubby Nick arrived hand in hand.

The film is about a role played by Priyanka who gives love another chance after the loss of her partner. Priyanka's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a special cameo in the movie.

Talking about Priyanka and Rajkummar's relationship, they have starred as husband and wife in Ramin Bahrani's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The White Tiger'.

It also starred Adarsh Gourav, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya. Priyanka was also a co-producer of the English language film. It was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for writer-director Ramin at the 93rd Academy Awards. She is also starring in the Prime Video web series Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

Priyanka also recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

On the other hand, Rajkummar was last seen in 'Bheed' and the Netflix original 'Monica, O My Darling'.

Apart from this, he will next be seen in 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after 'Roohi'.

