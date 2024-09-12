Breaking News
Three held for raping woman after promising to get her job in Palghar
Mumbai Police launches probe into Malaika Arora's father's death, says its a suicide
Doctor defrauded of Rs 26.52 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Navi Mumbai
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Cops nab man seen assaulting car driver on busy street in viral video
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser Rajkummar Rao Triptii Dimri turn news presenters

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri turn news presenters

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Rajkummar shared a video where both he and Triptii Dimri appear as TV news presenters. In the video, they also announced the trailer release date, which is set for September 12

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri turn news presenters

Picture Courtesy/RajKummar Rao's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri turn news presenters
x
00:00

The makers of the romantic drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, have released the much-awaited teaser.


Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Rajkummar shared a video where both he and Triptii Dimri appear as TV news presenters. In the video, they also announced the trailer release date, which is set for September 12.



Rao also added a playful caption along with the video, saying, "1997 ke mukhya samachar...dekho sabke saath...padosi ho ya Pariwar..."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajkummar Rao (@Rajkummar_rao)

Soon after they shared the video, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the fans wrote, "Woh purush jo stree mai thaaa."

"I love these teaser, man. It's fresh and not a small snippet of the film," wrote another fan.

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both the films are releasing on October 11.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rajkummar Rao Tripti Dimri bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK