Over the years, their friendship grew stronger, and they collaborated on multiple films, including 'Jhoota Kahin Ka' (1979) and Aap Ke Deewane (1980)

Late Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan. Pic/X

Listen to this article Rakesh Roshan reveals, Rishi Kapoor was 'little dissatisfied' with his career x 00:00

The late Rishi Kapoor shared a deep bond with filmmaker and actor Rakesh Roshan. The two first met on the sets of 'Khel Khel Mein' (1975), a musical thriller that also starred Rishi's wife, actress Neetu Kapoor. Over the years, their friendship grew stronger, and they collaborated on multiple films, including 'Jhoota Kahin Ka' (1979) and Aap Ke Deewane (1980).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent conversation with ANI, Rakesh Roshan spoke about his memories with Kapoor, who was fondly called Chintu by the film fraternity.

The 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' director recalled how passionate the actor was and how he did some amazing work before his death. However, there was a time when Kapoor felt "a little dissatisfied" because he found himself doing similar roles, which made him feel stuck.

"He did amazing work before he left us. All his last films were amazing. He took on different kinds of roles, and he was so happy. You will not believe... he used to call me and say, 'Aaj maine yeh picture sign ki hai... Usme main ganja bhi ho raha hoon, buddha ho raha hoon, 80 saal ka. Roz mujhe makeup karna padta hai 4 ghante, 5 ghante,'" he said.

"In the middle, yes, he got a little bored. He would say, 'Yaar, wahi same cheez, wahi role, wahi kar raha hoon.' He was a little dissatisfied with his career," Roshan added.

Rishi Kapoor's final film was Sharmaji Namkeen (2022), which was released posthumously. Since he could not complete filming, Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish his portions. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after battling leukemia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever