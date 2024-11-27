Rakhee, who has done only two films in nearly the last two decades, took everyone by surprise with her entry on the red carpet of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

The ongoing 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) witnessed one of the biggest surprises as the legendary actress Rakhee Gulzar walked the red carpet for her comeback film Amar Boss. Rakhee, who has done only two films in nearly the last two decades, took everyone by surprise with her entry on the red carpet of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actress shared her excitement at the red carpet.

Rakhee on returning to the silver screen

In a chat with ANI, Rakhee remarked, "A new atmosphere, a new city. Earlier, it used to be in Delhi; I go there too. This time, I came here, and it feels good — just a little short on time.”

Directed by the renowned duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, Aamar Boss, scheduled to release in December, is a poignant tale of a single mother's unwavering determination to provide a better life for her son despite financial hardships. The film also stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Pradeepto Ray alongside Rakhee.

Rakhee on Karan Arjun re-release

Rakhee became a household name with her role of Durga Singh in the 1995 film Karan Arjun. As Karan Arjun re-released on the big screen recently, the actress opened up and shared her thoughts about the return of the classic film to the silver screen. The actress shared, "The young generation will really like it, and even small children will enjoy it a lot."

About Karan Arjun

Rakesh Roshan’s most loved film, Karan Arjun, starred Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan served as assistant director on his father Rakesh Roshan’s ’90s blockbuster. Karan Arjun was re-released in theatres on November 22, 2024.

Besides Salman and Shah Rukh, the film also starred Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. It told the story of two brothers who are reincarnated to seek revenge on their mother’s behalf. Over the years, Karan Arjun (1995) has remained etched in pop culture due to its highly recalled dialogues like "Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge," soul-stirring music by Rajesh Roshan in songs like Yeh Bandhan Toh..., Bhangda Paale, Rana Ji Maaf Karna, and Jaati Hoon Main, along with the endearing theme of brotherhood.