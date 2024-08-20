Anushka Sharma posted a picture of two crocheted rakhis in the shape of cars for Akaay and Vamika, and wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan” in her Instagram stories

Anushka Sharma Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Raksha Bandhan: Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of Akaay’s first rakhi with Vamika x 00:00

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebrations at home. This was her baby boy Akaay’s first rakhi with his elder sister Vamika. Anushka posted a picture of two crocheted rakhis in the shape of cars. She wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan” alongside the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy. On February 15, this year the couple became parents to son Akaay.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Virat in a social media post wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

They have managed to keep, Vamika, as well as, their newborn son Akaay- away from the media.

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

In May, the couple sent gift hampers to paparazzi, expressing gratitude towards them for respecting the privacy of their kids. The gift hamper included goodies like a power bank, a small bag for storing essentials on the go, a smartwatch, and a water bottle.

Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, 'Thank you for respecting the privacy of our kids and for always being cooperative! Love, Anushka and Virat'."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has a sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)