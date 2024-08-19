Breaking News
Where's my gift?

Updated on: 20 August,2024 06:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Top

Sara Ali Khan dressed up and headed to father Saif Ali Khan’s home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with brother Ibrahim. Did Farhan Akhtar drop by to get his rakhi from Soha? Pics/Yogen Shah

Where’s my gift?

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Family gatherings




Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha dropped by Randhir Kapoor’s home with Neetu Singh to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Guess the little one will be demanding gifts from Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.


When simple is cute

Janhvi Kapoor goes from sultry to girl-next-door with just the spectacles. We are digging this look.

On the guest list

Dressed in a traditional veshti, Siddharth looked dapper as he accompanied Aditi to designer-stylist Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka’s engagement party.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Anil Kapoor and Nithya Menen

alia bhatt neetu singh janhvi kapoor aditi rao hydari Siddharth angad bedi neha dhupia anil kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News sara ali khan Ibrahim Ali Khan

