Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in February?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been dating for a couple of years now. Reportedly, the duo will be tying the knot in February

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have been dating for a couple of years now and now one hears that 2024 is the year of their wedding. According to reports, Jackky and Rakul will be tying the knot in Goa in February. The couple is currently on vacation to ring in the New Year and celebrate Jackky's birthday which was on December 25.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rakul and Jackky plan to tie the knot this year. Jackky, an actor-turned producer, has worked with Rakul on the film 'Cutputtli'. The couple made their relationship official in 2021 with a social media post. Ever since they have been spotted together at events and for dinner dates. The couple also shower love on each other on birthdays and other special occasions.

The portal quoted a source who shared, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate." The insider added, “They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private. Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. In fact, Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break."

On Jackky Bhagnani's birthday this year, Rakul Preet Singh took to social media to pen a beautiful note along with adorable pictures of them. Rakul took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of love-filled pictures with Jackky. In the first picture, dressed in winter clothes, the duo is seen posing together at a restaurant. In the pic, Rakul isseen givjng Jaccky a side hug. The second picture is a selfie from one of their holidays together The third picture has the two caught in candid moments where they are seen looking lovingly at each other.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote, "Happppppy bdayyyyyyy my (heart emoji) on this bday and everyday I wish you receive abundance of all that you desire. Your kindness, innocence is rare to find , your jokes are the silliest but I have to admit they are funny .. protect all of this cos they don’t make men like you anymore here is to adventures, travelling, eating and laughing together always".

Ever since the couple made their relationship public, there have been speculations about the impending nuptials. Talking about marriage, Rakul tol Mid-day in July this year, “There is nothing on the cards right now. My parents have not even asked me when I am getting married. Only the media keeps saying that I am getting married this year. [My parents] are happy with how I want to space and plan my life,” shares the actor, who claims that she has always been transparent about her relationship with Bhagnani. “Whenever marriage happens, which is the next step, I will be the first one to tell."