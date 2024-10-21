Breaking News
Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Karwa Chauth while on bed rest, shares pics

Updated on: 21 October,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with husband Jackky Bhagnani while on bed rest. She recently suffered injuries while carrying weights in the gym

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her first Karwa Chauth while on bed rest, shares pics

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Pic/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth on Sunday. The actress, who is currently on bed rest, shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram stories, where she is seen dressed in a stunning red outfit. Rakul completed her look with sindoor and left her hair open, looking radiant despite being on rest.


In her post, Rakul wrote, "Bed rest wala first Karwa Chauth." In another story, she revealed that her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, also kept the Karwa Chauth fast for her. She had earlier given a glimpse of her simple mehendi design and captioned it, "First," with a red heart emoji, tagging Jackky. In response, Jackky wrote, "My Life I am so hungry but I won't eat too."


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


Earlier this month, Rakul shared an update on her health after suffering a back spasm during an 80 kg deadlift. She reassured her fans that she would "bounce back stronger." In a story on Instagram, Rakul shared a video message updating fans regarding her health and said that she would take another week for recovery.

"Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest," Rakul said.

Meanwhile, Karwa Chauth is one of the most important festivals celebrated mainly by Hindu married women in India. It is the celebration of marriage, wherein the wife fasts the entire day for a long and healthy life for her husband. The married women follow the 'nirjala' fast without food and water, and the moon plays vital role in fasting. Women can break their fast after the sighting of the 'chandrama'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

