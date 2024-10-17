"I will bounce back stronger," says Rakul Preet as she shares an update on her back injury that she suffered during a workout

Rakul Preet shared an health update on her Instagram story

Rakul Preet Singh shares health update amid injury, says 'I did something stupid...'

Rakul Preet Singh has won hearts both down south and in Bollywood with her good looks and talent. With her distinct charm, she has consistently made her presence felt, and this is all due to her unwavering dedication to her work. However, it seems she has pushed herself a bit too far, as she has suffered a muscle injury and is now on bed rest.

It was reported that on the morning of October 5, the actress did an 80 kg deadlift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back. The injury had resulted in an excruciating situation wherein her L4, L5, and S1 nerves got jammed. Sources said that Rakul has been on bed rest for the last few days and the situation has been quite scary.

Rakul Preet gives health update

Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media to share a video updating her fans on her health. Here's what she said in the video:

"Hi my lovely people, well here's a little health update. I did something very stupid. I didn't listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it, turned into a major injury and I have been in bed for the last six days and I think it will take another week or so for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it's not easy for me to give in and rest but it's a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body and it doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes for people who messaged me and I will bounce back stronger. Lots of love."

Despite back injury, she continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2

This is proof of how Rakul Preet Singh always puts her work first and is very dedicated to it. She is an actress who believes in giving 100% and working with full commitment. Despite a back injury, she continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2, which further aggravated the injury.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in De De Pyaar De 2.