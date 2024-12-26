Taking to her Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared a bunch of adorable pictures in which she was seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek while in another Jaccky plants a sweet kiss on Rakul's forehead

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rakul Preet Singh's birthday wish for husband Jackky Bhagnani is all things love x 00:00

Actress Rakul Preet Singh penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband and producer Jackky Bhagnani on Wednesday. The actress shared a romantic photo series on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet note that captured their endearing bond. Rakul's heartfelt message described Jackky as the "best gift Santa could have given her," expressing her deep love and gratitude for having him in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a bunch of adorable pictures in which she was seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek while in another Jaccky plants a sweet kiss on Rakul's forehead. The other snaps included the couple leisurely walking on the streets and spending quality time at the beach and restaurants.

Rakul Preet penned a heartfelt note which read, "Happppppy bdayyyy babyyyyy !! You are the best gift Santa could have given me !! You are the best son, best brother, best friend n best husband. May this year bring in all the success n joy you deserve, may u keep smiling always and may you keep me cracking up with your dry sense of humor forever. loveeeee u to infinity and beyond."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

In October, Rakul Preet Singh hurt herself during an 80 kg deadlift. She shared her health update and said she would 'bounce back stronger.' "Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest," Rakul said in a video message on Instagram.

In the video, Rakul can be seen bedridden. She also thanked everyone for their wishes. "But, it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who miss me. I will bounce back stronger," she said.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in 'De De Pyaar De 2'. 'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. 'De De Pyaar De 2' will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025. Rakul was last seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever