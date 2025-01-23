The Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai, after hearing the case for seven years, announced the verdict and reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant in RGV's name

In Pic: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been reportedly arrested and sentenced to three months of imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. The Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai, after hearing the case for seven years, announced the verdict and reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant in RGV's name.

Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to three months of imprisonment

As per a report in Telangana Today, RGV was found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which penalizes cheque dishonour due to insufficient funds or exceeding the account’s arranged amount.

The director has also been ordered to pay a sum of Rs 3.75 lakh as compensation to the complainant. The court further ordered that if he fails to pay the amount decided by the court within the next three months, he will be subjected to an additional three months of imprisonment.

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to the cheque bounce case

In 2018, a cheque bounce case was filed by a company named Shree, through Maheshchandra Mishra, against RGV’s firm. The filmmaker received bail after providing a personal bond and a Rs 5000 security deposit in 2022. Though it has been reported that RGV was not present at the hearing, and a detailed judgment is awaited, he has reacted to the news on his X account, writing, "With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is related to a 7-year-old case of Rs 2 lakh 38 thousand, involving my ex-employee. My advocates are attending to it, and since the matter is in court, I cannot say anything further.”

More about Rama Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma has been in a reflective mood ever since the re-release of his cult classic film Satya, which starred Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar. Since its re-release in theatres on January 17, the filmmaker has been looking back at the making of Satya, what it meant to his career in the movie business, and what transpired afterward. He has been posting his thoughts on social media, calling it his confession notes on Satya. In a latest update, the filmmaker has announced his next titled Syndicate, a crime drama, with the claim of making the biggest film ever.