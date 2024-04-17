Ram Navami 2024: Kangana Ranaut to Abhishek Bachchan celebs drop wishes on the auspicious occasion

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, several celebrities have extended heartwarming wishes to everyone

Ram Navami wishes

Today, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, several celebrities have extended heartwarming wishes to everyone. This year’s Ram Navami is quite special for people, as it is the first Ram Navami after the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. To mark the auspicious occasion, a grand ceremony was organized at Ram Mandir where the idol of Lord Ram was illuminated with the first ray of sun.

As the grand event concludes, now several celebrities are putting out wishes for Rama Navami. Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful poster. The poster has "Shri Ram Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye" written on it. Yami Gautam also wished everyone ‘Happy Ram Navami’ through her Instagram. Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and dropped a series of pictures as a video compilation, including a picture of Lord Ram’s idol from Ayodhya. While sharing the pictures, Kher wrote, “Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Ram Navami! May Lord Ram always keep his blessings on you! Hail Lord Ram! #HappyRamNavmi #JaiShriRam.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared a sweet message on his Twitter account in Hindi and wrote, “Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram.”

राम नवमी के पावन अवसर पर सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम। 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2024

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also extended wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. While posting, Kangana wrote, “The rays of the sun grace Ram Lalla's forehead in Ayodhya's Bhavya Ram Mandir as the divya Surya Kiran ceremony begins. Jai Shri Ram!”

About Ram Mandi Pran-Pratishtha

The long-awaited Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir finally took place on January 22, in the presence of several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, and several other A-listers attended the grand ceremony. Several celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and several other celebrities, extended wishes on the occasion of the Pran Pratishta ceremony.