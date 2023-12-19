Randeep Hooda married actress Lin Laishram recently. On her birthday, he shared a special wish for his wife

Randeep Hooda with wife Lin Laishram

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently tied the knot with actress Lin Laishram, shared a sweet message for his newly-wed wife on the occasion of her birthday on Tuesday. The actor took to his Instagram and shared heartwarming pictures of himself in the company of his wife.

In the 1st picture, he can be seen sitting on a bike with his wife. The second picture is from their reception. He wrote in the caption, "Phew, didn’t have to run away. From the highway to this way... Happy Birthday. On a serious note, Didn’t know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I’m just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love always."

The couple got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends on November 29 at Imphal. Their wedding was an intimate affair with all their friends and family members in attendance. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception party on December 11 in Mumbai.

The reception party was a grand affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. For the big celebration, Lin Laishram was seen wearing a stunning red and brown gradient saree, complemented by stunning diamond jewellery. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The celebrities who attended the grand party included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Rasika Duggal, Imtiaz Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Tara Sharma, among others.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin, in a joint Instagram post, shared their pictures and wrote, “In our eternal garden of Eden”. The couple later shared a dreamy video from their reception. While posting the video the two wrote, “And then they Danced & Laughed Merrily Ever After”. The clip shows the two dancing and celebrating their special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front both Randeep and Lin are busy with their professional commitments. While Lin has been shooting for her film ‘Bun Tikki’, Randeep is busy with the post production of his next film.