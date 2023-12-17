Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram drop adorable reception video netizens react

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram drop adorable reception video, netizens react

Updated on: 17 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have graced our phone screens with a dreamy video from their reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram drop adorable reception video, netizens react

In Pics: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda

Listen to this article
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram drop adorable reception video, netizens react
x
00:00

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a dreamy traditional Manipuri wedding on November 29. Their wedding was an intimate affair with all their friends and family members in attendance. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception party on December 11 in Mumbai.


The reception party was a grand affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. For the big celebration, Lin Laishram was seen wearing a stunning red and brown gradient saree, complemented by stunning diamond jewellery. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The celebrities who attended the grand party included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Rasika Duggal, Imtiaz Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Tara Sharma, among others.


Earlier, Randeep and Lin, in a joint Instagram post, shared their pictures and wrote, “In our eternal garden of Eden”. Now the couple has graced our phone screens with a dreamy video from their reception. While posting the video the two wrote, “And then they Danced & Laughed Merrily Ever After”. The clip shows the two dancing and celebrating their special day.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

As soon as the couple dropped the video, fans started showering them with love. A fan shared, “This is the example of how organically two people look beautiful when they don't get married due to the pressure of society, or in pressure of marrying at a socially defined age but they marry the right person…” “I assure you, aside from the beauty of nature, your wedding was the most memorable event of the year and it is concluding on a positive and lovely note. It is clear that both of you look incredible and complement each other perfectly. From the initial invitation to the final ceremony, every aspect was impressive and unmatched. It was truly an exceptional occasion that people will remember for years to come,” penned another user. While others dropped heart emojis.

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

randeep hooda celebrity wedding Entertainment Top Stories bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK