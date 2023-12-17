Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have graced our phone screens with a dreamy video from their reception

In Pics: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram drop adorable reception video, netizens react

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a dreamy traditional Manipuri wedding on November 29. Their wedding was an intimate affair with all their friends and family members in attendance. After the wedding, the couple hosted a grand reception party on December 11 in Mumbai.

The reception party was a grand affair with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. For the big celebration, Lin Laishram was seen wearing a stunning red and brown gradient saree, complemented by stunning diamond jewellery. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The celebrities who attended the grand party included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Rasika Duggal, Imtiaz Ali, Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Tara Sharma, among others.

Earlier, Randeep and Lin, in a joint Instagram post, shared their pictures and wrote, “In our eternal garden of Eden”. Now the couple has graced our phone screens with a dreamy video from their reception. While posting the video the two wrote, “And then they Danced & Laughed Merrily Ever After”. The clip shows the two dancing and celebrating their special day.

As soon as the couple dropped the video, fans started showering them with love. A fan shared, “This is the example of how organically two people look beautiful when they don't get married due to the pressure of society, or in pressure of marrying at a socially defined age but they marry the right person…” “I assure you, aside from the beauty of nature, your wedding was the most memorable event of the year and it is concluding on a positive and lovely note. It is clear that both of you look incredible and complement each other perfectly. From the initial invitation to the final ceremony, every aspect was impressive and unmatched. It was truly an exceptional occasion that people will remember for years to come,” penned another user. While others dropped heart emojis.

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.