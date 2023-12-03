Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to have Mumbai reception on December 11? Here's what we know

After Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's first wedding reception, there are reports circulating that the two will have another reception for their industry friends on December 11

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram. Pic/Instagram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29. The couple had a traditional Manipuri wedding in the presence of friends and family. Ever since the wedding, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their beautiful ceremony. After their first wedding reception, there are now reports circulating that the two will have another reception for their industry friends on December 11.

As per Hindustan Times, the Mumbai reception will be a grand affair. As per the publication’s sources, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits .”

As for their first reception, Randeep and Lin looked resplendent in traditional wear for their reception. While Lin opted for a bright gold saree well complimented by golden jewellery, Randeep opted for ivory sherwani with fine gold work on it. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after".

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.



Earlier while talking about having a Manipuri wedding, Randeep said, “I felt that it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."