Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently prepping for his role in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ has reportedly charged a whopping amount to sign the dotted line. According to Bollywood Life, the ‘Animal’ actor whose market rate was Rs 70 crore took a cut for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which fetched him a sum of Rs 30 to 35 crore, about 50 percent less. Now, that he is back in the game, it’s all about getting his rightful remuneration.

It seems like the actor is charging Rs 75 crore to essay the role of Lord Ram. His co-star, on the other hand, Sai Pallavi, who will be seen playing Goddess Sita has charged only Rs 6 crore, double of her market rate which was around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari has erected a massive set at the Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon. A viral video of the same shows intricately designed pillars, reflecting the architecture suited for the mythological retelling. As per reports, the massive set which replicates Lord Ram's time at the Gurukul is worth Rs 11 crore. Besides Ranbir, the ‘Dangal’ director is said to have roped in Yash as demon-king Raavan, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha for his three-part franchise.

The trilogy will only be announced around mid-April since Ram Navami falls on the 17th. “There couldn’t be a more appropriate day than Ram Navmi for the announcement of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic project,” observed an industry insider, adding that the team has been preparing for the trilogy over the last few years.

Estimates suggest the budget could be over Rs 600 crore, and the project will take up the next two years of Tiwari's life.

"I am consumed by the idea of doing a large-screen version of this epic. The ‘Ramayana' is a part of almost every Hindu household. I grew up with it as an essential part of my life, and for me making it into a film is an honour I only dreamt of. My prayers have been answered," Nitesh told IANS.