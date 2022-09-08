Ranbir, Alia stopped from temple visit

A video of the incident right-wing activists protesting surfaced on social media on Wednesday
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from offering prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain due to a protest by Bajrang Dal activists. According to the police, the couple was supposed to offer prayers on Tuesday for which the temple committee along with the district administration and the police had made elaborate security arrangements. However, the Bajrang Dal activists opposed the actors’ entry based on an alleged remark made by Ranbir Kapoor in 2011 over the beef issue.
Also Read: Bajrang Dal activists stop Ranbir-Alia from offering prayers at Mahakal temple
A video of the incident right-wing activists protesting surfaced on social media on Wednesday. “Due to security concerns, the couple returned from Ujjain to Indore without offering prayers at temple in the wake of the protests. However, other members of the crew later offered prayers at the temple,” said a police official in Ujjain.
Also Read: Alia, Ranbir look elegant in ethnic wear as they visit Mahakaleshwar temple
Meanwhile, the police detained one of the protesters after he got into a physical altercation with an officer on duty. “We won’t allow Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt into the temple over the liking for beef remark. We’ll protest in big manner against local administration and police over the assault on our worker,” Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Chaube had said.
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever