Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Eid at Salman Khan's residence?

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to have celebrated Eid with Salman Khan at the latter's apartment in Mumbai on Thursday. Photos of the couple, whom fans endearingly call 'RaAlia' from Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment, apparently by someone close to the 'Dabanng' actor have been shared widely among fans.

Alia looked stunning in a printed white salwar suit with minimum makeup on while Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a blue denim shirt over a grey t-shirt that he paired with jeans. However, Salman was not in the frame.

Meanwhile, fans of Salman Khan had gathered outside his residence to see a glimpse of the actor on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Keeping with tradition, Salman Khan, dressed in a white pathani suit, waved to his fans from the balcony of his home. He was accompanied by his father, Salim Khan. In a video, Salman can be seen waving at people and greeting them with folded hands. Making Eid more memorable for his fans, Salman on Thursday morning announced his new film 'Sikandar', which is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Revealing the film's title on Instagram, Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Murugadoss, the movie will be released in theatres on Eid 2025.

Salman was last seen in the thriller film 'Tiger 3', which performed well at the box office. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala'S 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

(with inputs from ANI)