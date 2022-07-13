Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor: Could not imagine Shamshera’s scale while shooting

Updated on: 13 July,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Ranbir on how the VFX team took over two-and-a-half years to create the 19th century world of Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor: Could not imagine Shamshera’s scale while shooting

A still from the film


Director Karan Malhotra of Agneepath (2012) fame has a knack for mounting stories on a big canvas. With the Ranbir Kapoor-led Shamshera, he has upped the ante, telling the story of a dacoit tribe that revolted against the British Raj in 1871. Creating an authentic setting is crucial to a period drama. From creating the fictitious city of Kaza to mounting the action set-pieces, Yash Raj Films’ in-house visual effects team dedicated months on end to bring the filmmaker’s vision to life. Malhotra says, “The entire team at yFX deserves a pat on their back. We have worked relentlessly for over two-and-a-half years to bring the world of Shamshera to life. Our core idea was that the film [should] be a never-seen-before cinematic event for the audience.”

The fictitious city of Kaza was created through visual effectsThe fictitious city of Kaza was created through visual effects


The dacoit drama, also starring Sanjay Dutt, holds a special place in Kapoor’s heart as he has seen the project through the pandemic. The actor remembers a chunk of the movie was shot against a chroma screen. Having seen the film a few weeks ago, he was surprised to see how the offering has been scaled up, thanks to the special effects. Kapoor says, “Cinema, as a medium, has the power of transporting an audience to a new world. YRF has given this film so much backing, making it a visual spectacle. While we were shooting, I couldn’t imagine the film’s scale. Now, when I see the final product, I am awestruck.”

