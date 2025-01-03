'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' starring Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin will hit the theatres today

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' was a huge hit among the youth when it was released in theatres for the first time in 2013. The film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin is all set to re-release in theatres. Starting today, the film will be available in theatres.

The year 2024 saw how profitable it is to re-release old Hindi films. Films like Tumbbad, Veer Zaara saw audiences come to the theatres in large numbers. The Ayan Mukerji-diectorial has begun on a promising note with over 25000 tickets being sold in advance sales in national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. A report in Pinkvilla states that out of these, around 20,000 admits were sold by PVR Inox, while the latter sold around 5,000 tickets.

Reportedly, this is biggest advance booking for re-release Hindi movie. As per early trends, it should aim for an opening of Rs 3 crore net. To add to this, the film does not have a big competition in theatres until January 10 when Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' hits the screens and will be accepted by the Hindi audience.

If YJHD keeps up with this pace, it can break the record set by Sohum Shah's 'Tumbbad' re-release last year in September. The mystical period drama opened with Rs 1.50 crore net and ended its dream second run with around Rs 38 crore gross in India.

Kalki Koechlin takes movie fans down the memory lane

In a bid to promote the re-release of the film in theatres, Kalki Koechlin in a true Aditi-style dropped a video talking about the film's re-release. She recreated the video scene where she contacts Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) to invite him to her wedding. In the video she gets emotional recalling the good old days and hope of a happy future.

The 2013 film, remains one of the most iconic narratives that beautifully captured the essence of love, friendship, heartbreak, and dreams.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that has gained immense popularity since its original release. Songs like 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari', 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'Ilaahi', and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' remain fan favourites, making the film an unforgettable cinematic experience.