Ranbir Kapoor reveals modest amount he paid Alia Bhatt's girl gang during 'joota churai' ceremony at their wedding

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma launched his latest comedy show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' on Saturday. The episode featured the Kapoor family members--Neetu, Ranbir, and his sister Riddhima. During the show, they discussed Ranbir and Alia's wedding, with the 'Animal' actor sharing a humorous story about the 'joota churai' ritual from the ceremony.



As they discussed Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Sharma asked Ranbir about the rumours of him paying a large sum during the 'joota chupai' ritual. Ranbir denied the rumours, saying that they only gave a modest amount. Neetu Kapoor added that they did offer some cash. Ranbir then recounted how Alia's sister initially requested a substantial sum, but they negotiated it down to a couple of thousand.



Archana Puran Singh expressed surprise at the modest amount, saying, "In thousand. So less." To this, Ranbir replied, "Yes. The wedding happened at home. The shoes would still be at home. Take them if you want." Later, all laughed together.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child in November of the same year.

Further, host Kapil Sharma asked Neetu Kapoor if Ranbir has become a changed man after marriage with Alia Bhatt. She said that he has changed for the better and is a hands-on father to Raha. Further, when Ranbir was asked by Archana Puran Singh if he had become an expert in diaper changing after welcoming his child Raha over a year ago. He said that he has become a burping expert. Neetu added how Ranbir reacts everytime he sees his daughter. She imitated Ranbir's amused and anticipated look upon seeing his daughter.

Ranbir further told Kapil that he could not wait to bring Raha on the show. To this Kapil says that he has experience of looking after kids as he watched after his elder daughter when his wife Ginni was pregnant with their second child. To this, Ginni who was sitting in the audience asked, "Who is responsible for it.” An embarrassed Kapil said, “Take the mic away from her.”

During the conversation, Ranbir also shared anecdotes from his life, including the first and only time he received a smack from his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. He reminisced about a Diwali puja at RK Studios when he was around 8 or 9 years old and accidentally wore shoes inside the temple, leading to the reprimand.

