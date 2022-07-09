Ranbir Kapoor: I am feeling grateful, excited and nervous

Ranbir Kapoor discusses embracing the next phase of his life, fatherhood

From being “excited” to “terrified”, Ranbir Kapoor says he is feeling a gamut of emotions as he awaits the birth of Alia Bhatt and his first child. The couple tied the knot in April and Bhatt, 29, announced her pregnancy last month. Kapoor said that while he finds it difficult to express his feelings, he is looking forward to this new phase in his life. “I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself, of this relationship, what I want from it and what I want to give... These are the only adjectives I can use,” said Kapoor.

But having a baby won’t change the course of his career. Kapoor, 39, said throughout his 15-year career, he has always been conscious about his movie choices and believes there is nothing in his filmography that he will be ashamed of while showing to his child. “I am always conscious because I know society gets impacted by it. I will not do anything to belittle anyone for the sake of entertainment.

That’s my personality. I don’t regret or [feel] ashamed of any film that I have done. I don’t think there is any film that I would like to shield them [childiren] from. I believe failures are as important as successes. I would like to hear from them say, ‘Papa, that was such a bad film’ and probably laugh with them or ‘Papa, that was so much fun’ and feel happy about it,” he added.

On the work front, Kapoor is looking forward to the release of the period film, Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra. The Yash Raj Films project features the actor in the dual role of father and son. Vaani Kapoor is playing the female lead, with Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of the antagonist.

