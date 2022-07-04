Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor is worthy too!

With Kapoor’s Balli in Shamshera also wielding an axe, like Thor, makers create similar poster, attach trailer to film

Shamshera

The makers of Shamshera couldn’t have found a more opportune moment to cash in on the popularity of the revered Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Thor. With the latest edition of the Chris Hemsworth-fronted film releasing on July 7, the team behind the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is set to attach the trailer of their film with Thor: Love and Thunder.

Rohan Malhotra, vice president, distribution YRF, says, “Both Shamshera and Thor: Love and Thunder feature axe-wielding heroes. So, for us, it was a no-brainer to devise a strategy where the trailer of Shamshera plays out during [the airing of] Thor. [We are] collaborating with exhibitors across India to facilitate this. We hope there will be conversations among people as they see the new cinematic world of Shamshera.”

Shamshera sees Kapoor pitted against Sanjay Dutt. Set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general, the film follows a slave who becomes a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

